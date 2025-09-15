Dive in: Join the Swim Club!

Looking to stay active, meet great people, and have a lot of fun while you’re at it? Then it’s time to dive in—literally—and join the SaddleBrooke Swim Club!

We’re a proud U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) team based right here in SaddleBrooke. But don’t let the word “Masters” fool you. We’re not training for the Olympics! Our club is open to swimmers of all levels, from lap-lovers to dog-paddling optimists.

SaddleBrooke Swim Club is all about fitness, friendship, and fun. We swim year-round: three days a week in the summer (with two time slots each day) and up to six days a week in season (October through April), with three practices to choose from. Swim as often as you like, guilt-free.

And let’s be honest—swimming is the miracle workout. It strengthens everything, it’s low-impact, and best of all, when you get out of the pool, nothing hurts. No aching knees, no sore backs, no regrets!

While a few of our members enjoy competing in USMS meets, most of us are in it for the health benefits and the laughter (seriously, there’s a lot of laughter). We also host fun social events throughout the year and are always happy to welcome new members. Bring your swimsuit and your sense of humor.

Membership is just $25 per year. That’s less than one dinner out and much better for your core.

Curious? Come take a peek at saddlebrookeswimclub.org. You’ll find practice schedules, social events, and a bunch of fun photos that show how awesome our community is, both in and out of the water.

So, if you’re looking for a great workout, better friends, and a place where your joints won’t stage a protest afterward, join us. The water’s fine and we can’t wait to meet you.

See you at the pool!