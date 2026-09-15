All right softball fans of the Brooke, it’s deadline time for the September issue of the Progress so here’s the latest on the softballers from SBs south side.

Summer League Action

Mondays this summer in the SB softball world are Recreational and Community leagues.In Rec, Debra Miller-State Farm is handling Your CBD Store “handily” with a 4-1 record to the CBDers 1-4. Rob Lowry is banging it out for the Staters with a .810 batting average. In Community, Canine and Company is trouncing all over Big Bear Garage Doors with a 5-0 record to the Bears’ 0-5. For the Doggies, Peter “Wherefore art thou?” Romeo is batting .857 and Len Gann is slapping it out at .833 for the Bears.

On Tuesdays in the Competitive league, Bubb’s Grub has Cactus Overhead Garage Door pretty much under the “appetizers” section of the menu with a 5-2 record to the Overheads’ 2-5. Trevis Miller at .867 and Mark Adolph at .815 lead the Bubb’s and the Cacti, respectively. In Community, Beyond Clean and Catalina Family Dental have a battle going with just three weeks left in the season with the Cleaners at 4-3 and the Dentists 3-4. Rick Buonarigo for the Cleaners is pounding it at 33 fer 36! An astounding .917 average. Rick’s so hot, he could start a brush fire standing in a rock garden! Lynn Laureys is trying to keep the Dentists close with a .818 average.

Sidewinder Wednesday is looking bad for Anne Glenn-Long Realty, which is 1-5 to X-PERT Auto’s 5-1. With just three weeks left, that’s about all she wrote for the Glenners. Jay Crenshaw is trying to hold them in the game with a .815 average.

Thursday is Coyote 65-and-over play. However, with just two games in over six weeks. the Coyotes have been dancing between the raindrops. The title is still up for grabs though with the Moore Advantage Real Estate at 2-0 and Barron Electric at 0-2. The Shockers gotta get charging, though. Just three games left!

Friday is Competitive only this Summer and with three games left, Cleere Law Office at 5-1 has wrapped the title up. Brittni Guttman—Allstate just couldn’t keep up even with Rick Buonarigo keeping up his summer sluggin’ at .864.

Meantime, Summer League games are daily, Monday through Friday, starting at 8 a.m. through Sept. 18. The softballers will take a two week break and be back at it for their Fall league on Oct. 5. Practices are on Saturday when you can tune the bat and glove and yak it up the usual suspects hanging around with nuthin’ better to do. Oh yeah, I’m one of them! C’mon down to the field and check it all out. Or you can surf the Association at saddlebrookesoftball.com.