SaddleBrooke’s Best-Kept Tennis Secrets

Nancy Teeter

When we think of tennis, we often picture grueling full-court rallies. But at the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC), the game can be more accessible, social, and fun. Two USTA-inspired formats—POP Tennis and Red Ball—offer strategy and connection without exhausting sprints.

POP Tennis: Shorter Courts, Longer Rallies

POP Tennis is played on a shorter 60-foot court with solid paddles and low-compression balls that bounce lower and move slower for longer rallies. A single underhand serve keeps points easy to start, and doubles play makes it a social, lower-impact option for seasoned players and beginners alike.

Red Ball: Not Just for Kids Anymore

Red Ball tennis was developed for young beginners, but adults quickly discovered its appeal. Played as doubles within the service boxes, it uses a larger red ball that travels about 75% slower than a standard yellow ball and a shorter junior racquet. With less court to cover, Red Ball keeps the tactics of tennis while making the game easier on the body.

It is a great fit for former players who still love the game but find a full-sized court challenging, and it offers new players an easy, affordable introduction. Junior racquets typically cost around $20.

Free Drop-In This Fall

STC is offering free drop-in sessions Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m., beginning Oct. 20. Equipment and instruction are provided for members and non-members. Come meet friendly STC members, enjoy the fall air, and try a fun way to keep moving.