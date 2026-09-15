Play Your Best Pool: Understanding the FargoRate System

Steve Farmer

In the game of pocket billiards, player skill is commonly measured using the FargoRate system. This system assigns a number to a player’s ability, usually ranging from about 200 for beginners to over 800 for top professionals. Knowing where you fall on this scale helps you better understand your game and set realistic goals for improvement.

An average player typically has a FargoRate around 450. Players at this level can make routine shots with some consistency and have a basic understanding of position play. They are comfortable competing in amateur leagues and can run a few balls when things are going well. At the same time, they are still working on becoming more precise, handling pressure, and improving cue ball control. This places them between casual players and more advanced amateurs.

One of the easiest ways to understand performance at this level is by looking at how often shots are missed. While there is no exact number that applies to everyone, most average players miss about 30% to 50% of their shots. In simple terms, that means missing one out of every two or three shots during a game. This level of inconsistency is what separates average players from stronger ones.

Not all shots are missed at the same rate. Average players usually make easy shots, like short and straight-in shots, fairly often. The problems start with longer shots, thin cuts, or any situation that requires precise cue ball control. Position play is often the biggest challenge. A player might make a shot but leave the cue ball in a tough spot, leading to a difficult next shot and eventually a miss.

Several factors can affect this miss rate. Table conditions, the type of game being played, and even a player’s mental state all play a role. Many players perform well during practice or casual games but struggle more in competition because of pressure and decision making.

The key trait of an average player is not a lack of skill, but inconsistency. They have the ability to play well, but they cannot do it shot after shot throughout an entire match. As players improve and their FargoRate increases, they start missing fewer shots, controlling the cue ball better, and taking advantage of more opportunities.

Understanding this gives players a clear path forward. By focusing on reducing simple mistakes and becoming more consistent, any average player can steadily raise their level of play.

Feel free to contact Johnny Henson or his fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about classes and mentorship programs. Email shootyourbestpool@gmail.com or call 623-377-0042. Learn more at BilliardUniversity.com.