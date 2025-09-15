Registration Now Open for 27th Annual SBCO Walk for Kids!

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

It’s time to register for the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids. The Walk will begin with a warm-up session at 8:40 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment, and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Miami school system. SBCO also offers scholarships and enrichment grants to students in Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

You can register for the 2025 Walk for Kids at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $10 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a T-shirt, snacks, and drinks.

If you choose not to register online, you can register in person through Nov. 7 every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza on SaddleBrooke Blvd. Registrations also will be accepted the day of the event; however, please register by Sept. 26 to ensure that you receive a T-shirt in your size.

Build a Walk for Kids team! It’s a lot of fun to walk with your friends and neighbors while supporting SBCO. No only will you get your “steps” in, you’ll be able to catch up with your pals on a Saturday morning.