A Breathtaking View Comes Home

Delys Nast

If you’ve driven down Ridgeview Boulevard lately, you’ve likely spotted the stunning mural that has captured the hearts of our community. The image, taken by SaddleBrooke photographer Ellen Victor within Catalina State Park, is more than just a pretty picture—it’s a love letter to our backyard. And what better way to showcase the beauty of SaddleBrooke than wi

th a view that’s familiar to many of us?

For Victor, a former New Yorker, SaddleBrooke was a big leap of faith. During their first visit to SaddleBrooke, Ellen and her husband Ron arrived in the evening to the twinkling lights as they crested the hill. Waking up to the majestic Catalina Mountains, it was love at first sight. That magical moment sparked a decision to build their dream home here. As a seasoned photographer who even taught photography early in her career, Ellen’s passion for capturing life’s beauty is evident in her work.

Her image was the perfect fit for our Ridgeview walls, and it’s no surprise that the Selection Committee fell in love with its quality and mood. The Photography Club, where Ellen has found camaraderie and inspiration, has been buzzing with excitement about her work being showcased. We’re thrilled to have her talent on display, and we hope you enjoy this breathtaking view as much as we do. Next time you see Ellen, be sure to thank her for sharing her passion with our community!