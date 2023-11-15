Mary (Twink) Gates

It was Oct. 20 when 16 members of the Questers Catalina Timewalkers met in the Sonora Room of the MountainView Clubhouse for their October business meeting. During the meeting, a light breakfast was served and new volunteer officers of the Timewalkers were duly elected for 2023–24. Leni Bowman, the incoming president, hosted the meeting, with new member Sally Schneider co-hosting. The outgoing president of four years, Harriet Shemer, was presented with a beautiful plant and was thanked by members for her loyal volunteer service to the Questers Timewalkers.

The program of the day was to bring an item that was unique/interesting, but origin unknown. A few members did just that, and Sally Schneider, who had a few antique businesses in past years, was able to help with outlining descriptions and recognizing the year items may have been made and their use. Other members were also able to recognize the use of some items. With full participation of members, it was a fun morning.

Questers is an international nonprofit organization.

Mission of Questers: To keep history alive through restoration, preservation, and education.

The purpose of the Questers shall be to educate its members and the public with the respect of places, objects, or events of historical significance; to support education in the fields of historic preservation and restoration. “We make history.”

Questers Catalina Timewalkers now has 18 members.

For membership information, email Sandi Newberry at [email protected].