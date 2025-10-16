SaddleBrooke TWO Hosts ‘Salute Our Veterans’ Event

SaddleBrooke TWO proudly invites the community to join in honoring veterans at the “Salute Our Veterans” event on Tuesday, Nov. 11, starting at 3 p.m. in the MountainView ballroom. This special event will celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. SaddleBrooke performers the Sonoran Singers and the duet Thanks for the Memories will perform, along with four of our community veterans who will give their testimony of what being a veteran has meant to them. SaddleBrooke Quilters will award handmade quilts to a few special veterans. At the conclusion of this event, the MountainView Bar and Grill will offer veterans and their spouses a special discount for dinner.

For more information, please contact Mike Oberski at mikeoberski@gmail.com.