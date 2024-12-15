SaddleBrooke and Ranch Senior Softball Action!

Tournament Directors Dale and Ann Pizzatola and SSSA Prez Phil Caviccia with tournament sponsor Andy’s Irrigation banner SSSA Prez Phil Caviccia with tournament sponsor Beyond Clean

King Mitchell (aka Mitch)

Well, SaddleBrooke and Ranch Senior Softball fans, here it is Nov. 25 and the Progress and Roundup deadline time.

Ranchers welcome!

That’s what I said! Yeah, all you Ranchers, in case you didn’t know, are welcome to come on down to the SaddleBrooke softball field, check it all out, and if you’re feeling like strapping on the cleats again, sign up.

Veterans Day Tournament

On Nov. 9 the SSSA (SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association) put on a tournament of softball dramedy. There was, as usual, plenty of softball, food, drinks, tunes, and neighborly chatter. It was sponsored by Beyond Clean and Andy’s Irrigation. Next up? St. Paddy’s Day next March!

Fall League Action

Meantime, the fall league is just starting week 8 of 10. The softballers will be heading to Dec. 13 before breaking until January.

Meantime, on Mondays in Recreational, Debra Miller-State Farm has dropped three in a row and is now 2-5, while Cleere Law Offices have roared back to lead the league now at 5-2. In Community, Pride Mechanical has dropped three in a row but is still on top at 6-4. Kristy McInnis-Coldwell Banker and Desert Life Pharmacy are both at 4-5.

On Tuesdays in Community, Absolute Art has taken two in a row for a 6-3 league lead, with Golf Cars of Arizona at 5-4 and Healthy Skin Dermatology trailing both at 3-7. In Competitive, Brittni Guttman-Allstate has a tight 4-3 lead over Catalina Family Dental at 3-4.

Wednesday Community has another tight race, with Barron Electric 4-3 and Canine & Co. nipping their heels at 3-4. Over in Sidewinder, Old Pueblo Trash Haulers has dropped two in a row, but still leads 4-3 over Nara Brown-Long Realty at 3-4.

Thursday is Coyote day and another tight race, with Dominick’s Italian ahead at 4-3 over Concierge Heating and Cooling at 3-4.

Finally, over to Fridays and Competitive where The Community Church at SaddleBrooke has notched three in a row to surge into the league lead at 5-2, while SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue-Bill Wescoe is at 5-5 and Big Bear Garage Doors is at 4-5. In Friday Community, Hughes Credit Union has dropped two in a row but still leads 4-3 over Janine Denning-Coldwell Banker Realty at 3-4.

Just so’s you know … the Mitchell bros, yours truly and brother Ryan, are tearing up Monday Community (minimum 30 ABs). Ryan is rippin’ it with a .706 avg., and league-leading categories of 5 taters, 7 walks, and 1.903 OPS (on base % + slugging %). Yours truly with league-leading .821 avg. (me and Lenny Gann), league-leading three trips and OPS of 1.805. Taught the bro everything he knows, naturally.

Anyway, c’mon down to the field and check the action. Or you can surf us at saddlebrookesoftball.com. Softball action every weekday, practices twice a week, and a league for all skill levels. We’re always looking for new players. And just so’s you “SB Ranchers” know, the Association welcomes your participation!