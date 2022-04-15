Prescription Drug Drop-Off Program

Location: Pinal County Sheriff’s substation (a few stores away from Bank of the West)
Schedule: Second Friday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon and fourth Tuesday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m.
Dates:
Friday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 28
Friday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 24
Friday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 28
Requirements: Please wear a mask if not vaccinated.
No liquids, syringes, teams, or sharps (needles). Place pills in sealed plastic bags (no bottles). Pills can be mixed and combined in one bag.
Volunteer Contacts:
Esta Goldstein, 520-825-1181
Danna Koelling, 520-825-9678
Peggy Ogler, 520-818-6360
Joyce Sutay, 520-488-0504