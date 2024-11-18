Ret Convey

It is time to extend a mighty welcome back to our winter visitors to crisp, fall weather and finally to our beautiful, lush fairways and pristine putting greens!

First and foremost, as overseeding draws to a close, the SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association (SBWGA) would like to extend a huge thank you to Mike and his greens-keeping staff for their hard work during the time-consuming and difficult process. As we walk the courses during the short period following overseed, we can really see their beauty and appreciate them all the more.

It’s great having our northern pals back with us again. Every day, one or two of our friends pop up on the course or in the RoadRunner Grill, and we know that means good times are coming!

Welcome also to our annual Cactus Classic in November. This is the year we get to play our very own Solheim Cup, scheduled in December.

Congratulations to our October Aces: Kim Larsen for her gross 94 to win her Ace and Yvonne LeCornu who brought home a net 73 to win hers. Well done, ladies!

At our general meeting and luncheon on Nov. 5, we met new board members and thanked them in advance for their service.

Our sponsors make the SBWGA what it is, and we thank them all for their support and generosity. Not only do they keep the SBWGA the vibrant association it is, but they meet our everyday needs off the course as well!

This month we would like to thank our very own Helen Graham of Long Realty who is an active member of the SBWGA as well as a real estate expert! Helen’s contributions to both the SBWGA and the entire SaddleBrooke community are immeasurable, and we feel fortunate to have her as our sponsor as well as friend.