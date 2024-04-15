Stroke/Neurological Support Group

We are asking all caregivers to come to our meeting for a simple reason: It will help you through the emotional and physical time of caring for those loved ones suffering from all forms of neurological disorders. We are speaking of stroke, multiple sclerosis, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and any other neurological disorder. Caregivers can find themselves giving their entire day without recharging all the mental and physical strength needed to get through still another day. Perhaps we can help one another by sharing information about how to cope and where to get resources.

On Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Arts & Crafts Activity Center at SaddleBrooke One, Room 4, our speaker Marc Goodman, R.N., member of the Elder Health at Home Team, will speak to us about his Geriatric Primary Care Support Group. Their team covers all the medical personnel needed for a full partnership of bringing the patient and family back to health.

Suggested Resources:

American Parkinson Disease Association: 520-326-5400

Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter: 520-322-6601

Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens: 520-836-2758

Senior Village of SaddleBrooke: 520-314-1042

If you have any questions, contact Esta Goldstein at 520-825-1181.

Our next meeting will be on May 11.