Pizza, Prizes, and Puzzles!

Dawn Hecht

Want to increase your fine motor skills, strategic thinking, and concentration? Try speed puzzling!

The RoadRunner Grill was the setting for the PEO Chapter FF’s speed puzzle competition on July 31.

Puzzling is typically known as a very leisurely activity, but speed puzzling is anything but! More than 50 puzzlers raced against the clock to complete the same 300-piece puzzle. Groups of four worked together to complete the puzzle as fast as possible. Kudos to the team of Claudia and Bruce Kistler and Venetia and Mark Lewis who completed their puzzle in an impressive 45 minutes.

Most participants found this activity to be more challenging than expected, requiring intense focus and patience along with the need to block out distractions.

A total of $1,200 was raised for scholarships for women. Whether a team was successful in completing most of the puzzle or only the border, all enjoyed the challenge. Tasty wood-fired pizzas, raffle prizes, and camaraderie made for the perfect, fun-filled evening.