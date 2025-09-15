Congregation B’Nai Midbar at SaddleBrooke – September 2025

Well, Beforehand

Melanie Einbund

As you read this article, some things have happened and some are in the future. I will try to keep you on track and discern between the two.

Summer Lay-Led Shabbat Services

In July several members and guests attended our lay-led Shabbat services hosted by Nate and Melanie Einbund. Our lay leaders were Herb and Sue Cohn. A thought-provoking, traditional, and joyous service was held. We shared our thoughts and Shabbat joy together. The Oneg table was full of cakes, fruits, and beverages. Our next lay-led Shabbat service was on Aug. 15, and Susan Kravitz was our leader.

Onegs are a time to meet with everyone after worship. We exchange stories and relax as we savor some food and beverages. If you wish to commemorate or recognize a special occasion, memory, or honor, contact Judi Friedman at judi95476@gmail.com to arrange the sponsoring of an Oneg.

We Greet High Holy Days 5779

A primer:

Rosh Hashanah is a celebration, a time for joy and new beginnings. It is a moment to look forward to the year ahead with hope and optimism while also reflecting on the past year’s deeds and seeking forgiveness where necessary. A custom is the eating of apples dipped in honey, symbolizing wishes for a sweet new year.

Many of us perform Tashlich. This ritual involves going to a flowing body of water and tossing pieces of bread or pebbles into it, symbolizing the casting away of sins and mistakes of the past year with the intention of starting anew.

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is Judaism’s holiest day of the year. It is a day dedicated to public and private confessions of sins, seeking forgiveness from God. Yom Kippur concludes the 10-day period known as the High Holidays. The holiday involves fasting, prayer, and synagogue attendance.

Our services will be led by Rabbi Daniel Price, our cantorial soloist Eliyanah Powers, and accompanist Rouzbeh Tebyanian. Kol Nidre is the opening prayer for Yom Kippur evening service. This year Aidan Kram, an accomplished violinist, will perform this mesmerizing composition.

Dates to Remember:

Shabbat Services (7 p.m.)

Oct. 17

Nov. 21

Dec. 19

High Holy Days

Sept. 22-23: Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 23: Tashlich (Thanks to SaddleBrooke One, we have a lake!)

Oct. 1-2: Yom Kippur and Break the Fast

Celebratory Events

Sept. 13: Havdalah

Oct. 6-7: Sukkot

Nov. 15: Celebrating B’nai Midbar’s (formerly IJSS) 25-Year Anniversary

Dec. 12: Annual meeting

Dec. 21: Chanukah Party

The 2026 calendar is full of services and events, too. Dates and events to come as we get closer to 2026.

Our Jewish Links and our website Bnaimidbar.com will keep you up to date. Please subscribe and/or log onto the website for more information. Bonnie Lasky (bglasky1836@gmail.com) and our volunteers have worked hard to provide you with up-to-the-minute information!

Herb Weiss spoke on July 11 about experiences in Israel and his travels home. The audience was mesmerized. Silence reigned as Herb spoke poignantly about his travels, his family, and the issues Israeli citizens face in a tenable world. We are truly privileged to have Herb’s stories, thoughts, and concerns.

Remembering loved ones during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is a custom that many of us hold dear. Our thanks to Bonnie Lasky and Sue Spaniol in preparing the Book of Remembrance. They will reach out to members as they confirm and/or add your loved ones’ names.

We Have a New Address!

B’nai Midbar has a permanent address where we can mail correspondence, membership renewals, donations, special events, Book of Remembrance entries, and other items, to:

Congregation B’nai Midbar

P. O. Box 9223

Tucson, AZ 85738

Congregation B’nai Midbar (formerly IJSS) is celebrating 25 years since the founding of your Jewish Community. Our history and much more can be seen on our website bnaimidbar.com/history! Explore our website to learn about us and what is happening! We are a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt congregation. Contributions are welcome.

Congregation B’nai Midbar is a congregation that provides individuals of all backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice, and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. For information, contact Joy Erickson at infocbm@gmail.com.

In celebration of the High Holy Days, we wish all of you “A Sweet New Year.”