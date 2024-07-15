8 Things You Can Do Today for an Even Better Tomorrow

Barbara Barr Bengen

Imagine that tomorrow is a much better day. Here are some simple things you can do today to have a better tomorrow.

1. Count Your Blessings

Get a great start on your day by thinking about people, places, and things for which you are grateful. Do this for 21 days, and the research says you can actually rewire your brain. A gratitude journal may be helpful. Some like to write paragraphs, while others prefer bulleted lists. Find a style that works for you and watch how your life changes with daily practice!

2. Move It! Move It!

Have you ever watched the cartoon movie Madagascar with your grandkids? Well, get out there and like to move it, move it! Whether it’s walking, pickleball, tennis, or water aerobics, get out there and move it every day. Then watch how your life changes from daily movement. Check out the song on YouTube. Just search for “I Like to Move It.”

3. Spend Time with Nature

“You should spend time with nature for 20 minutes a day; unless you are busy, then you should spend an hour.” This is an adoption of an old Zen saying about meditation. But get out in nature each day. You can combine it with movement or meditation. In Japan they refer to this as “green bathing.”

4. Meditate on This

The Cleveland Clinic found that meditation increases one’s ability to concentrate and solve problems while reducing anxiety and depression. Other studies found improvements in blood pressure and self-awareness. Still other studies found reduced stress and improved sleep. Try this for 30 days and see what happens to you!

5. Plan for Joy!

What brings you joy? Get out your calendar and schedule some time to do that tomorrow. On Sundays, as you plan your week, plan time for the things that bring you joy. And be sure to plan time for the people who bring you joy!

6. Hit Those Books

Reading is a cognitive exercise that is critical for slowing the mental aging process. It can even help in delaying the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Grab a book as soon as you can!

7. You Are What You Eat

There is more and more research on the impact of a healthy diet. Good nutrition has proven to make major changes in ADHD, dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and so many other debilitating diseases. Today is a good time to learn more about food and make some changes.

8. Get Some Shut-eye

Watch the sun set, turn off TV and electronics an hour before bedtime, and get a good night’s sleep. More and more research is pointing to sleep deprivation as a major cause of cognitive decline and even Alzheimer’s. Make sleep a top priority in your life!