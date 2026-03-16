SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club Inducts Mike Close

Christianne Dettmann

On Feb. 5 the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club proudly inducted Mike Close into its membership ranks. Mike has been a Rotarian in other clubs for over 25 years, including being a charter member of the Rotary Club of the San Juan Islands in Puget Sound, Wash. He and his wife Jan are both current members of the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club in Colorado. Over the years, Mike has held numerous leadership positions that include being a Grants Committee chair, fundraiser chair, and exchange student host. He also has participated in international service trips to Trinidad, Mexico, and Honduras.

Originally from Minnesota, Mike began his career in information technology and computers, then started a technical services company, which he sold in 1996. They then moved from Minnesota to Friday Harbor, an island in the State of Washington, where he started and ran a marine services business and a brew pub. After selling those in 2018, Mike and Jan explored many retirement communities, choosing to spend winters in SaddleBrooke Ranch and summers in Salida, Colo. Their hobbies are pickleball, woodworking, golf, pottery, glass, rafting, Jeeping, cooking, and traveling. They have four children and three grandchildren.

The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club is one of two Rotary Clubs in the Greater SaddleBrooke area. This club of roughly 25 active members is cause-based and focuses primarily on consistent service within the Copper Corridor (generally, Oracle to Superior). If this type of service interests you, come join one of the club’s regular meetings on first and third Thursday of every month at 7:45 a.m. in the Mesa Room of the La Hacienda clubhouse at SaddleBrooke Ranch, or send an email to saddlebrookesunriserotary@gmail.com. We look forward to meeting you!