You Know You’re Having a Bad Day When You…

Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg

* Are no longer asked to show proof of age when checking out, with an adult beverage, at a grocery store;

* Are entertaining and suddenly realize that you do not have any ice—and the guests are about to arrive;

* Thought that you ordered a decaf latte, when, in fact, it was caffeinated and you had the shakes all day;

* Accidently misread the forecast for your hometown in Minnesota and arrived at pickleball with long pants and a sweater in 85-degree weather;

* Overlooked a winning hand in front of you in Mah Jongg;

* Thought you had recorded the NBA finals when you, actually, recorded Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women on AMC;

* Walked up and hugged a person who you mistook for a friend who you had not seen recently and got quite an indignant reaction;

* Grabbed a six iron that you mistook for a nine iron and hit it perfectly, only to agonizingly watch it sail over the green and into the water;

* Moved your queen in a chess match into an unprotected area on the board, and promptly lost your most valuable piece;

* Thought that the shoes you tried on in a store fit just perfectly, only to develop severe blisters the first day you wore them;

* Arrived at the grocery store and remembered that you left your purse (or wallet) on the kitchen counter;

* Drove to a doctor’s appointment, only to find out that you arrived on the wrong day;

* Forgot to RSVP for a party—and showed up without the appetizer that you were supposed to bring;

* Inadvertently threw a red sock into an all-whites wash load;

* Remembered that you left your passport at home, as you were about to embark on an international trip;

* Forgot to tell the hostess that you are allergic to the entrée that was going to be served;

* Went to a new masseuse with painful consequences afterwards;

* Knocked over a glass of red wine onto a white tablecloth at a dinner party;

* Assumed that everyone would love your pet;

* Thought that you had paid all of your bills for the month, but had forgotten that you, unfortunately, had skipped a month;

* Mislaid concert tickets, and, therefore, missed the concert;

* Believed, erroneously, that everyone would remember your birthday;

* Made a special (and expensive) recipe that failed, for a dinner with a friend who was a former chef;

* Overbid in a bridge game and got set by your opponents;

* Inadvertently picked up someone else’s cellphone;

* Found out that the hotel did not have your reservation when you checked in, and the hotel was fully booked;

* Felt your aesthetician applying a hot solution to your face during a facial;

* Hyperextended your posterior talofibular ligament during the finals of a doubles championship at your club;

* Had your car washed, only to find out that you left one of the back windows open;

* Fell asleep at a very important event for your grandchild;

* Were seated next to a very talkative person on a transatlantic flight, after a sleepless night; and

Remembered that you have experienced many of the above scenarios!