You Know You’re Having a Bad Day When You…

Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg
* Are no longer asked to show proof of age when checking out, with an adult beverage, at a grocery store;
* Are entertaining and suddenly realize that you do not have any ice—and the guests are about to arrive;
* Thought that you ordered a decaf latte, when, in fact, it was caffeinated and you had the shakes all day;
* Accidently misread the forecast for your hometown in Minnesota and arrived at pickleball with long pants and a sweater in 85-degree weather;
* Overlooked a winning hand in front of you in Mah Jongg;
* Thought you had recorded the NBA finals when you, actually, recorded Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women on AMC;
* Walked up and hugged a person who you mistook for a friend who you had not seen recently and got quite an indignant reaction;
* Grabbed a six iron that you mistook for a nine iron and hit it perfectly, only to agonizingly watch it sail over the green and into the water;
* Moved your queen in a chess match into an unprotected area on the board, and promptly lost your most valuable piece;
* Thought that the shoes you tried on in a store fit just perfectly, only to develop severe blisters the first day you wore them;
* Arrived at the grocery store and remembered that you left your purse (or wallet) on the kitchen counter;
* Drove to a doctor’s appointment, only to find out that you arrived on the wrong day;
* Forgot to RSVP for a party—and showed up without the appetizer that you were supposed to bring;
* Inadvertently threw a red sock into an all-whites wash load;
* Remembered that you left your passport at home, as you were about to embark on an international trip;
* Forgot to tell the hostess that you are allergic to the entrée that was going to be served;
* Went to a new masseuse with painful consequences afterwards;
* Knocked over a glass of red wine onto a white tablecloth at a dinner party;
* Assumed that everyone would love your pet;
* Thought that you had paid all of your bills for the month, but had forgotten that you, unfortunately, had skipped a month;
* Mislaid concert tickets, and, therefore, missed the concert;
* Believed, erroneously, that everyone would remember your birthday;
* Made a special (and expensive) recipe that failed, for a dinner with a friend who was a former chef;
* Overbid in a bridge game and got set by your opponents;
* Inadvertently picked up someone else’s cellphone;
* Found out that the hotel did not have your reservation when you checked in, and the hotel was fully booked;
* Felt your aesthetician applying a hot solution to your face during a facial;
* Hyperextended your posterior talofibular ligament during the finals of a doubles championship at your club;
* Had your car washed, only to find out that you left one of the back windows open;
* Fell asleep at a very important event for your grandchild;
* Were seated next to a very talkative person on a transatlantic flight, after a sleepless night; and
Remembered that you have experienced many of the above scenarios!