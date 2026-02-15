Now That Holiday Decorations Are Gone …

Winterhaven provides subjects for holiday photographers. (Photo by Mark Guinn) Sunlight plays on the interesting geology of Death Valley. (photo by Mark Guinn) Sandhill cranes crowd together at Whitewater Draw. (Photo by Mark Guinn) Photographers enjoy sunrise before the cranes wake up. (Photo by Terry Heggy) Rocks seem to move themselves at Death Valley’s Racetrack Playa. (Photo by Robert Shea)

Back in December, we had beautiful weather for taking photos of festive lights, family get-togethers, parties, and maybe even some red-nosed reindeer. But now, with guests departed and lights put away, the world seems a bit … dull. No worries—the SaddleBrooke Photography Club offers tons of opportunities to fill that void with fun and thoughtful contemplation of nearby wonders. Join us as we take field trips that will fill you with awe and jump-start your creative juices. Many of these trips are inexpensive and close to home!

For each field trip, we hold a pre-trip meeting to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and techniques that will come into play as we search for memorable images. Every Photography Club meeting is open to everyone in SaddleBrooke, so please drop by to check it out.

Here are some examples:

In December, eight members of the Photography Club took a trip to the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, about 125 miles southeast of SaddleBrooke. Managed by Arizona Game and Fish, this wetland site is a wintering area for thousands of sandhill cranes, snow and Ross’s geese, and an abundance of other birds and Arizona wildlife. It’s stunning to see the sky filled with these large birds as they take off in the morning and then return later in the day. Some of the group stayed overnight in Bisbee, some in Douglass, and a couple camped out.

Before Christmas, the Photography Club visited the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, a fantastic holiday light display that is less than an hour away. The pre-trip meeting gave hints for capturing beautiful photos of the lights and included a practice session with the display at MountainView.

January’s more ambitious trip explored the wonders of Death Valley National Park (DVNP). In past years, Photography Club members Bob Shea, Susan Dinga, and Jim Smith have taken multiple photo trips to this austere and fascinating landscape, and their experience contributed to the pre-trip info meeting’s details about how to safely enjoy this unique rugged landscape.

While Death Valley is one of the most inhospitable places in the U.S. (in the summer), it happens to be one of the most photogenic. With salt flats, sand dunes, mountain ranges, volcanic hills, and numerous abandoned mines, you’ll always want to keep your camera ready! The club’s field trip to DVNP lasted from Jan. 31 until Feb. 5, after a valuable pre-trip orientation meeting earlier in the month. Other 1st Quarter trips include Tombstone’s Vigilante Days on Saturday, Feb. 14, and a night-sky and Milky Way photography workshop in a dark sky area near Wilcox in March.

The Friday morning 9 a.m. slot is our standard “learn something” meeting time in the Topaz Room, and everyone in SaddleBrooke is invited to attend. Learn how belonging to the Photography Club can enhance your curiosity, artistry, and enjoyment of life. Check out the club’s website at photosb.org for the full meeting schedule and more information about the club.