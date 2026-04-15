Niners Unite for Mixed Scramble Tournament

Wanda Ross

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Nine Hole Golf League invited members of the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners to join them for a mixed Scramble tournament. The event was held on Wednesday, March 4 with 66 participants. The men were so eager to golf with the ladies that they even had a waiting list and not all the men got to play! It was a beautiful springlike day for golf on the SaddleBrooke course.

A Scramble tournament is a perfect way to equalize players. In a golf scramble, all team members of the foursome tee off, select the best shot, and everyone plays their next shot from that best spot. This process repeats until the ball is holed, with the ball placed within one club length (no closer to the hole) for each subsequent shot. For this 9-hole event, one drive had to be used from each player. This takes some strategy as that means the best shot may not be taken if a drive still has to be taken from one of the players.

Long drives, good putts, and a range of handicaps helped the winning team of Tim Morsani, Steve Morel, Hedy Gryszan, and Wanda Ross.