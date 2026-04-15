Table Tennis Club Back at Play

Greg Hlushko

The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club hosted players from the Senior Division of the Tucson Table Tennis Club on March 22 for a tournament.

There were 18 singles and four doubles matches played with Tucson edging out SaddleBrooke 13 to 9 in match wins. This is despite the fact that the average age of the Tucson team was over 81! It shows that you are never too old to enjoy table tennis.

This is the first time SaddleBrooke has played Tucson since 2009, and since everyone had a great time, the teams plan to play against each other more often.

The photo shows the SaddleBrooke team showing the black side of their paddles as is the tradition of the club when defeated in a tournament.

Table tennis is a fun sport that provides great exercise in a social atmosphere. It’s also a low impact sport that can help keep both your reflexes and mind sharp.

The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club invites residents to come and play three times at no cost to check out the club. After that, dues are only $25 annually if you decide to join.

The club plays in the Rincon Room located in the Mesquite Building in SaddleBrooke TWO on three high quality tables under good lighting. Paddles and balls are provided so just drop in and join the fun. Enjoy playing in cool air conditioning as the heat outside starts going up.The schedule of play changes periodically. Check the website at sbttc.wordpress.com for the current schedule.