A Great Way to Display Your Talent

Bob Shea and Terry Heggy

Have you ever wanted to enhance your home with photos of your own? Well, joining the SaddleBrooke Photography Club might be just what you need.

The Photo Club recently completed its annual image printing workshop sessions. These sessions are held annually, usually in February or March, in preparation for the club’s entries in the Arizona Camera Club Council’s “Spring Roundup” photographic competition. Several club members, with extensive experience in printing and mounting photographic images, help other members produce high-quality printed photographs. This annual printing event is held on three consecutive Mondays for three-hour sessions.

Yes, the Photo Club does have its own high-quality professional grade Canon printer, and it produces stunning results. The workshops and club equipment are available to all club members to prepare their personal images for display at their homes or for submission to the competitions. The costs represent a huge discount over what most photo businesses charge.

This year, ten members printed their best photos and then mounted them to matboards using the club’s high-pressure heat press. These capabilities are just a sample of the impressive benefits that Club members have right here in their own community. There are also field trips, social events, educational sessions (including cell phone photography instructions), and fun photo challenges that are open to all members, regardless of experience or expertise.

After the ACCC competition wraps up, be sure to watch this paper for news of how your friends did with their submissions. Club members typically bring home a box full of awards in addition to having fun and learning about the work of other photography enthusiasts.

All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to attend one of our meetings to learn more about our club. If you miss the Club’s photography exhibition on April 15, (see photosb.org for details), be sure to attend the April 24 meeting at 9 a.m. in the Topaz Room at the MountainView art center. That meeting will feature a slideshow of night photography that includes spectacular astronomical images as well as creative compositions that highlight the beauty you find in our surroundings when the lights are low.

For more information about how you can take advantage of all that the SaddleBrooke Photography Club has to offer, please visit the club’s website at photosb.org. or email photosb.org@gmail.com.