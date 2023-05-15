MPMGA Member-Guest Tourney Is a Success

Jim Grosjean

The Mountainview-Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) recently completed its last major event of the season, the annual Member-Guest Tournament. Golfers from around the country joined SaddleBrooke members for a three-day party/tournament.

The competition began in earnest on April 6 with a shootout on the last three holes at MountainView. Approximately half the field was eliminated on each hole until only one team per flight was left standing. Those three teams continued until a winner was decided. The team of Jeff McPheeters and guest Dan Anderson were the last men standing and received thunderous applause from all the losers. The barbecue, which followed at the Mesquite Grill, included all participants and their significant others, so everyone was on their best behavior.

Day two brought the teams back together at The Preserve for a nine-hole Chapman Scramble and a nine-hole Better Ball + Bonus Ball event with a luncheon served. It’s thought that the teams who monitored their beer intake fared better in their final matches. The teams of Dave Henry and Kyle Pieper, Chet Halbleib and Dave Hackathorn, and Scott Brewbaker and Bill Vann won their respective flights.

Since it was nap time for many of the contestants, there were no events scheduled for the evening.

The final competition on day three was a nine-hole Scramble and a nine-hole Better Ball. While the competition was fierce, Scott Brewbaker and Bill Vann emerged victorious as the overall champions. Kudos to Scott, who finished dead last in the 2022 tournament, for turning that humiliation into elation this year. Way to pick a good partner, Scott!

The final meal served in the MountainView ballroom was fabulous, too.

While not everyone was able to win a prize, I have it on good authority that a great time was had by all! Many thanks to all the guests who traveled from as far away as Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, California, and other states. We hope to see you again soon.