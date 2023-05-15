Chess Puzzle of the Month

Greg Hlushko

We play chess in the Ocotillo Room in the SaddleBrooke TWO clubhouse at 2 p.m. on Mondays and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Chess is a game where you can learn the rules in about an hour or so, but you can spend a lifetime learning new tactics. It’s a game that can help keep your mind sharp.

The Chess Club has players of various experience levels, and we play in a casual, friendly environment for fun. The club has no dues. Come by and check it out.

Contact Greg Hlushko at 520-825-9674 with any questions you may have about our club.