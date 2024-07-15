MountainView Golf Course Reopens to Acclaim

Jim Grosjean

After a series of setbacks that included bad weather and just general bad luck, the MountainView Golf Course has reopened in all its 18-hole glory! The back nine has been open for some months now, but as of June 8, SaddleBrooke TWO golfers have two complete golf courses on which to create new memories (or vent more frustration).

Early returns are mostly positive, with golfers enjoying the new flat tee boxes, better sight lines, quality of the greens, driving range grass, and the ambiance around the Pro Shop and patio areas. Of course, there are detractors who aren’t happy with the look of some of the desert areas, which were pretty much denuded of all but native plants and grasses. Given time, those areas will all come back to a more natural look.

In the meantime, the MPMGA held its first tournament at MountainView on June 13. The game was a two-man better ball. Partners were chosen by computer, but the winners played like they play together every week. Matt Kambic and Paul Zapf teamed to win the first flight with a score of 10 under par. Rick Cole and Mark Kunnen tied for first place in the second flight, with Lowell Hegg and Dave Markzon at seven under. David Jones and Jeff Taylor took third place honors, also shooting seven under par.

Prior to the MountainView opening, the Summer Bash was held at The Preserve Course. Considered a “major” on the MPMGA schedule, the Summer Bash featured an elevated purse and a payout that included two-thirds of the field, along with lunch. All this was free to its members, which made it easier for teams in the lower third of the field (like me) who didn’t take home any Pro Shop credit. In the first flight, Matt Kambic, David Jones, Ron Pozzi, and Paul Caleb took first place honors by shooting 16 under par. Bill Messick, Bruce Keefer, Angelo Klousiadis, and Chuck Kelsey won the second flight with an amazing 22 under par score. A drug test should have been mandated for that group!

You don’t have to be a great golfer to enter these tournaments. You just need to be a member of the MPMGA! It’s easy to join—just shoot an email to Membership Chairman Dave Quesnell at [email protected]. He’ll be happy to take care of you.