Millions for Tucson Raffle Sales a Big Success!

Romayne Trudo

At the annual SaddleBrooke One Car Show, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) was selling Millions for Tucson raffle tickets. Attendees at the show were very generous in their support of SBPRN, and sales were robust.

Jim Click sponsors this raffle annually and offers spectacular prizes, such as a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, two round-trip first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world, or $ 5,000 cash. One hundred percent of ticket proceeds go to pet rescue to support our efforts to help homeless pets.

There is still time to purchase your ticket(s). They are priced at $25 each or 5 for $100. Please call or text Romayne at 520-834-5718 to place your order. We are happy to deliver your tickets. The drawing will be held on Dec. 12, 2024, and you do not need to be present to win. As always, thank you for your continued support.