2024 Men’s Niners Summer Cup Tournament

Steve Kotke, Publicity Chair

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners (SBMN) held their first annual Summer Cup tournament this June. The three-day format of the Summer Cup is very similar to the Ryder Cup with two teams of 12 members and match play rounds.

The first round on Wednesday, June 12, was an alternate shot match. On Saturday, June 15, it was a two-member best ball match, and the final round on Wednesday, June 19, was an individual match, one player on each team playing the other. All scoring took into account the player’s handicap.

On the first Wednesday, Team A took a commanding lead with 5-1/2 points out of 6; however, on the second round on Saturday, Team B won 4-1/2 points out of 6. On the final round, which was individual match play, the score was very close to the very end, with Team A inching out a win!

It was a fun and friendly competition, and the early morning tee times allowed us to play in comfortable temperatures.

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners is a friendly, competitive venue for golfers who play every Wednesday morning. We have an exciting year of golf planned. Visit our 2024 Golf Schedule on the SBMN website at saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org.