Mountains in Our Backyard—The Catalinas!

Jodi Hubbell

Tucson is graced with five mountain ranges: Tortolitas, Catalinas, Rincon, Santa Ritas, and the Tucson Mountains. Two billion years—the age of these mountains. We hike them, we bike them, and we spend many hours just appreciating them.

Their age makes them unique, but that’s not all. Karen Gray will inform us about their special nature and how they came to be. With her B.S. from George Mason University in Virginia and her M.S. from George Washington University in D.C., Karen spent many years working for the U.S. Geological Service in the East. Upon moving to Tucson, she began a new journey exploring the local environment here. She is happy to share this knowledge with us.

Join us on Nov. 21 at DesertView Theatre in SaddleBrooke for this FSL Library Lecture (free to FSL members/$5 for non-members) to learn more about the formation of our beautiful natural wonders.