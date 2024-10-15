Pool Players of The Brooke Ladder Competition

Joseph F. Giammarino

The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) held their first Ladder competition with 26 PPB members participating. Tony “The Snake” Cardillo implemented and administered the PPB Ladder competition. The main reason for this competition was to increase head-to-head competition within the PPB Billiards Club. A simple explanation of how this Ladder competition works is that a participant may challenge the person one or two places above them to a four-out-of-seven 8-ball match. If they win, they take that person’s spot in the ladder. The Ladder competition started on March 1 of this year and ran until July 1 when the field was split into two divisions: The Willie Mosconi Division and the Minnesota Fats Division. After splitting the field, the competition continued within those two divisions until Aug. 26. When the Ladder competition finally ended, the top four finishers from each division would be seeded (one plays four, and two plays three to start) and compete in separate playoffs to determine the final positions in the divisions. The format of the Ladder playoffs was a double-elimination race to three 8-ball, which was held on Aug. 27.

Willie Mosconi Division:

Ladder Top Four: 1st Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, 2nd Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, 3rd Dick “Highlander” Dunbar, 4th Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar

First Round: Dominic vs. Joe (Joe won 3-2) and Lowell vs. Dick (Lowell won 3-0)

Second Round: Joe vs. Lowell (Joe won 3-2) and Dick vs. Dominic (Dominic won 3-1)

Third Round: Dominic vs. Lowell (Dominic won 3-2)

Fourth Round: Dominic vs. Joe (Dominic won 3-1)

Fifth Round: Dominic vs. Joe (Dominic won 3-1)

Final Results: 1st Dominic, 2nd Joe, 3rd Lowell, 4th Dick

Congratulations to Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, the Willie Mosconi Division Champion! W14-L8

Minnesota Fats Division:

Ladder Top Four: 1st Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, 2nd Jack “Crash” Hoverter, 3rd Fred “The Baker” Dianda, 4th Gary “One Rail” Barlow

First Round: Tony vs. Gary (Gary won 3 -1) and Jack vs. Fred (Fred won 3-2)

Second Round: Tony vs. Jack (Tony won 3-2) and Fred vs. Gary (Gary won 3-2)

Third Round: Tony vs. Fred (Fred won 3-2)

Fourth Round: Gary vs. Fred (Fred won 3-2)

Fifth Round: Gary vs. Fred (Fred won 2-1)

Final Results: 1st Fred, 2nd Gary, 3rd Tony, 4th Jack

Congratulations to Fred “The Baker” Dianda, the Minnesota Fats Division Champion! W13-L10

The PPB thanks Tony Cardillo for his efforts and all the participants for joining in the fun of head-to-head competition. Rack ‘em up!