British Club Party!

Mary (Twink) Gates

David Taylor and Linda Irwin hosted a wonderful evening party on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Thirty-one members enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow members catching up with each other’s lives while greeting and welcoming new members, all while feasting on delicious culinary delights contributed by the attending members of the club: spiral ham with orange sauce, salmon with dill sauce, shrimp dishes with cocktail sauce, Swedish meatballs, green bean casserole, sweet corn, potato salad, jalapeno poppers, taquitos, pasta dishes, cheese board, and a selection of green salads. For those with a sweet tooth, there were plenty of choices for desserts: apple charlotte, cheese cake, lemon meringue pie, and an assortment of cupcakes and sugar cookies.

A fun time was held by all, and everyone thanked David and Linda for hosting this most fun and enjoyable get-together!

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at 520-834-4142 or [email protected].

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current homeowner of SaddleBrooke One, SaddleBrooke TWO, or SaddleBrooke Ranch. The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 59 members from the following hometowns:

Britain: Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, Lincolnshire, Louth, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Kent, Rochester, Dover, Merseyside, Liverpool, London, Manchester, South Yorkshire, Newbury, Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey), Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown, Wigan, Leeds, Wakefield

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

Canada: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

France: Loches

USA: Mount Shasta, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Massachusetts; Milwaukee, Wis.; Billings, Mont.; Oklahoma; San Bernardino, Calif.; Staten Island, N.Y.; San Francisco, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; Denver, Colo.; Tucson, Ariz.

South Africa