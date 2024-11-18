Making Waves

Noelle Minck

Since moving to SaddleBrooke on May 5, 2023, Ken and Kathy have embraced their new community, drawn by its friendly residents and stunning scenery. The couple has quickly found their place in the SaddleBrooke Swim Club (SBSC), discovering not only a passion for swimming but also a supportive network of fellow enthusiasts.

“We started casual swimming at a young age, but it was the ‘Let’s Swim’ clinic that reignited our passion when we moved here,” they shared. “The spirit and encouragement from the coaches, staff, and other swimmers keep us coming back.”

The decision to join SBSC was a natural progression for Ken and Kathy who recognized the many health benefits swimming provides. “The positive influence from the clinic opened our eyes to how beneficial swimming can be,” they explained.

What they love most about the club is the camaraderie and the fun atmosphere during practices. “We really enjoy the bond we share with our teammates and coaches,” they said. “It makes every session enjoyable.”

Ken aims to improve his overall health and fitness alongside his swimming performance, while Kathy focuses on enhancing her swimming efficiency and health. “We feel like we’re living our best life in retirement,” they said, noting that the vibrant SaddleBrooke lifestyle offers numerous clubs and activities. Besides swimming, they enjoy golf, hiking, and Ken’s favorite hobby, trap shooting. They are also actively involved in their community church.

When it comes to their favorite swimming strokes, Ken prefers freestyle and backstroke, while Kathy enjoys freestyle, breaststroke, and butterfly, particularly relishing the excitement of swimming in relays during meets.

Swimming has not only provided physical benefits but has also positively impacted their overall well-being. “The health benefits are enormous,” they explained. Kathy has found relief from osteoarthritis in her hips and spine through swimming, while Ken appreciates the low-impact nature of the sport, which allows him to stay fit without straining his feet.

“Our healthy eating habits have improved, we sleep better, and our energy levels are higher,” they noted, highlighting the mental health boost that swimming brings.

“Swimming has enhanced our quality of life,” they reflected. “It’s a great way to stay active while connecting with others who share a common interest. We highly recommend anyone to try swimming with this club. There’s no pressure or judgment—just positive encouragement and lots of fun!”

As Ken and Kathy continue to make waves in their new community, their journey serves as a testament to the power of swimming in fostering health, happiness, and community bonds.