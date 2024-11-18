POP Tennis Drop-in Returns

Do you like playing tennis? Do you like pickleball? Then perhaps you should try POP tennis. It’s played on a reduced-size tennis court with a paddle and 75% inflated tennis balls. You play doubles, so there is less court to cover versus tennis, and it’s not as quick and has less side-to-side movement than pickleball.

We started holding POP tennis drop-in on Nov. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at SaddleBrooke One on courts 1, 2, 3, and 4. Going forward, we will hold drop-in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. on these same courts. (These times may not be available during some of the upcoming holidays, so please ask one of the coordinators on-site when the holidays get closer.) Paddles and balls will be furnished if you are new to the game. Please wear good court or tennis shoes to prevent injury. We reserve the option to not allow play if we feel your shoes are inadequate, as we have had people fall while playing with the wrong shoes.

Scoring and rules are very similar to tennis and are easy to comprehend. Established players will be available to help you learn the game and answer questions. It’s an easy game to learn and play! You will find a relaxed atmosphere when playing. It’s about fun and banter on the court.

These drop-in times and courts are for new players as well as existing players. So, please try it. You’re sure to have an entertaining time and meet some new people. Drop in!