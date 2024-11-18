Grandparents, get ready! Grandchildren’s Days are fast approaching, and it is time to sign up your entire family for fun-filled events to be held the days after Thanksgiving at SaddleBrooke TWO. The Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation Committee, in partnership with several clubs, has arranged for the following on Friday, Nov. 29:

Pickleball: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association, held at the Ridgeview courts. Must be at least 7 years old. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to participate.

Cornhole: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Hosted by the newly formed Cornhole Club, held at the new cornhole courts behind DesertView Theater. There are no age limitations. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to participate.

Putting Contest: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Men’s Putter Club, held at the MountainView putting green. Must be at least 7 years old. Participants should also bring putters and a couple of golf balls. Some putters and balls will be available for anyone who needs them. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to participate.

Now for Saturday, Nov. 30:

Ceramics/Painting: Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club and held at the MountainView Arts Center in the Quartz Room. Grandkids get to choose two free ceramic pieces to paint and take home as masterpieces. All supplies are provided: paint, brushes, and your grandchild’s imagination!

For ages 2-8 the time is 10 to 11 a.m.

For ages 9-14 the time is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Please arrive 15 minutes early to get set up, and at least one grandparent or parent must stay with their children throughout the session.

When you sign up, please indicate which events each person is participating in and include the names and ages of the children and the names of the adult participants and also whether or not you need equipment (paddles, putters, or golf balls). The deadline for signing up is Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m.

So, mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, for fun, fun, fun!

Send an email to [email protected] to register your family or to ask for more information. You may also call Philip Doyle (of the Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation Committee of SaddleBrooke TWO) at 860-608-6158 with any questions.