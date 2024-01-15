Make Swimming A New Year’s Resolution!

Claire Guidas

Don’t know how to swim? Can swim one length of the pool but want to learn some better techniques to start lap swimming? Able to swim laps but want to swim with others to socialize and/or get in better shape? We have an option that’s just right for you!

SaddleBrooke Swim Club offers free “community service” swim clinics for newbies, as well as regular structured workouts for swimmers of all experience and ability levels, which are supervised by our friendly staff of certified swim coaches.

The first opportunity to take advantage of free community instruction for any SaddleBrooke resident is coming up quickly on March 6 through 22! If you can swim one length of the pool and would like to learn some proper technique and endurance strategies to improve your swimming in six one-hour sessions (two per week, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 to 11 a.m.), please contact Lyn Moreno at [email protected]. These free Let’s Swim clinics have been offered by the Swim Club twice a year for several years now, and many residents have learned valuable skills and made new friends at the same time! Don’t hesitate to contact Lyn soon if you have questions and/or would like to sign up for this free clinic at the DesertView pool.

If you can already swim laps and would like to socialize with others while you improve your skills, feel free to try a few Swim Club workouts for free before joining the club ($20 per year). Swimmers of all abilities are welcome, and many time slots are offered several days a week. If you are interested, feel free to check out our website saddlebrookeswimclub.org, or email Swim Club New Member Ambassador Martha Takakoshi at [email protected].

April 15 through 26, a free Learn to Swim clinic will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DesertView pool. This clinic is designed for SaddleBrooke residents who have some fear of the water and/or little or no experience. This past November’s clinic was a great success, and participants were thrilled with the new swim skills they learned and the confidence they gained during the six one-hour sessions! Contact Terese Butler at [email protected] to sign up or to request further information.

It’s never too late to start swimming or to improve your enjoyment of the water while making new friends through SaddleBrooke Swim Club’s free clinics or workouts. Contact us today!