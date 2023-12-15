Glenna Mathews, Pinal County Master Gardener

Your Southeast Pinal County Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend a Zoom webinar presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. Dr. Debankur Sanyal, University of Arizona Environmental Sciences, Soil Health Specialist, will present “Nutrient Deficiencies in Plants and How to Improve Soils.”

All higher plants require 17 individual nutrients to grow and reproduce. Each nutrient is critical to one or more vital functions within a plant. Lack of a nutrient often produces unique deficiency symptoms that allow an observer to identify the missing nutrient. This information can be used to develop and implement effective treatment strategies. These observations of symptoms are useful for narrowing the range of possible nutrient deficiencies. Dr. Sanyal will focus on those nutrients most often lacking in Southern Arizona plants. Using a key based on visible nutrient deficiency symptoms allows the identification of common plant nutrient deficiencies. In addition, soil management techniques to avoid or treat these nutrient deficiencies will be shared.

To Register for this event, please visit our website extension.arizona.edu/southeast-pinal-county-master-gardener and then click on Events. For questions about registration, contact [email protected]. For any other questions, contact Glenna Matthews at [email protected].