Luck of the Irish Makes SSSA Tournament a Success

SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association (SSSA) had its annual St. Patrick’s Day Tournament on March 16 to a hungry and rousing crowd, despite the threatening weather the day before, the luck of the Irish gave the weather a needed break with sunshine and a dry field to boost the spirits of everyone who attended. The St. Patrick’s Day Tournament is one of four that the softballers participate in during the year, including Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

As always, SaddleBrooke softball players provide fun and entertainment during the three games that were played that day. More than 60 players participated in the closely contested games, starting with the 8:30 a.m. Community/Coyote League game, in which team Players Pub bested Twin Lakes Air 15-9. In the 10 a.m. Competitive game, Wildfire Wings got by Golf Cars of Arizona 14-10. In the last game, featuring the Recreation/Sidewinder League, Shifren Physical Therapy came out on top of Red Earth Tile 15-10.

This year free food was served, including beer brats, hot dogs and hamburgers, cookies, chips, water, and sodas. It’s always fun to sit back and enjoy good food with friends and family watching some of your neighbors and family and friends play right before your eyes. The best thing about our games is that there is almost always non-stop action and no TV commercials to interrupt. Along with highlight–reel plays made on the field, some traditional Irish music was sprinkled in between, along with classic hit tunes that everyone recognizes. Leroy Johnson was our DJ, while King “Mitch” Mitchell provided his usual entertaining announcements and real-time game commentary. Dale Pizzitola provided play-by-play as well for the last game.

As always, we appreciate everyone who comes out to enjoy a day at the ballpark. We fed more than 190 hungry fans, and SSSA deeply appreciates the complimentary donations. It makes all the work of the volunteers, headed by Ann Pizzitola, and the efforts the players give all the more worthwhile. Our softball winter season will run through April 19 before starting again in early May for the spring season. So, come out to enjoy a game any weekday morning.

Our tournament was co-sponsored by Golf Cars of Arizona and Wildfire Wings, and with their support, they make it possible for SSSA to host these events. If you’re wheelin’ around SaddleBrooke, you should be dealin’ with Golf Cars of Arizona, located in nearby Catalina. For convenient and mouthwatering pub food, stop in to see Josh and Jason at Wildfire Wings located at the north end of Bashas’ plaza. Hope to see all of you at our next tournament on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.