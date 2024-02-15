Join the Annual SBCO Food Drive to Prevent Hunger

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

The 26th Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive will gather donations of food and money to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel, Oracle, and the Dudleyville/Aravaipa area. Donations from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch helped to provide bimonthly emergency food boxes to an unduplicated count of 530 households (1,565 people) for the past calendar year. TCFB meets a real need in the tri-community area where 20% of households live below the poverty level and 10% are below 50% of the poverty level. Recent increases in the cost of gasoline, food, and utilities have had a significant impact on families already struggling to make ends meet.

SBCO will be collecting monetary contributions online or with checks from March 4 through March 16. Online donations can be made at the SBCO website community-outreach.org.

Checks, made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, can be delivered to food drive unit captains or mailed/hand-delivered to the SBCO office at 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L, Tucson, AZ 85739 (in the SaddleBrooke business complex). Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All monetary donations go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. SBCO and TCFB are both all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501(c)(3) and Arizona nonprofit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.

On Saturday, March 16, food donations need to be placed at the curb for pick-up by 8 a.m. These donations will be taken to the MountainView Clubhouse parking lot for sorting, boxing, and delivery to TCFB.

If you live in SaddleBrooke and would like to volunteer for the food drive, please contact Andrea Stephens at [email protected]. SaddleBrooke Ranch residents should contact Betty Ryan at [email protected].