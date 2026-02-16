It’s Time to Try Something New!

Cactus with Acrylic Inks, by Theresa Paolucci Beginning Watercolor, by Karen Brungardt

Tracy Nelson

February is a great time to pick up a new hobby or improve your artistic ability! Sign up for one of our art classes or coaching sessions today. Visit the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild’s website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for convenient online registration and payment. Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes many benefits and activities. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.

Creative Art Journaling, by Sylvia Shanahan. 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Feb. 17 through March 3. Creative Art Journaling is a unique way to combine the elements of art and writing into a visual diary. It’s specifically designed to boost creative juices and expression for beginners and seasoned pros alike. There are no wrong ways to approach it. Everything is correct. Fun prompts make this class one not to miss. All water media, watercolor pencils, colored pencils, markers, collage papers, etc., are acceptable and encouraged.

Continuing Watercolor, by Karen Burngardt. 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 26 through March 19. For beginners and intermediate students, this class will focus on different techniques every week in a completed painting in class to reinforce the basics of watercolor and to add new techniques in this wonderful medium.

Multi-level Contemporary Painting, by Theresa Poalucci. 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14. Your abstract acrylic painting will draw the viewer into a mesmerizing tapestry of color, texture, and form. Students will be using acrylics, stencils, compound paste, and alcohol inks. Students will choose their design and colors. The completed piece may be heavily textured and have a tactile 2D quality that gives the work depth and dimension, encouraging both visual exploration and a desire to reach out and trace its path. Plus as a bonus: While waiting for some layers to dry, Theresa will teach you how to make contemporary backgrounds using paint dots and a squeegee.

Cactus with Acrylic Inks, by Theresa Poalucci. 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21. This is a great class for beginners. The outlines of the cactus will already be drawn onto yupo paper, so all you have to do is add the color using alcohol inks, a medium that gives surprising results. All supplies are included, and when finished, each student will receive a 9” x 12” white matte and backing to place their 8” x 10” drawing.