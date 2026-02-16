Pickleball Teams Compete in the Arizona Pickleball Players League

Pickleball players from the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) are competing in the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) Winter Season, which kicked off in January. The winter season runs from January through March, with teams competing in flights based on players’ skill levels and age divisions. Competition includes Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

This year, 12 SPA teams are competing in the APPL Southern Region against teams from SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oro Valley, Tucson Racquet Club, Stone Canyon, Udall Park, Esperanza Estates, and Green Valley. All teams are vying for the opportunity to represent the Southern Region in the APPL Championship.

The journey began in October with team tryouts and selections, followed by two months of practices and scrimmages to determine the strongest pairings and field the most competitive teams possible. The teams representing SPA in the 2026 APPL season, along with their flight placements and team captains/co-captains, are listed below:

Spin Sisters; 3.0 Women’s Doubles 50+; Brenda Browning, Nancy Maglio

Desert Divas; 3.0 Women’s Doubles 65+; Deb Stafford, Ann Barrett, Deanna McCann

TireBiters; 3.0 Men’s Doubles 65+; Bill Gray, David Ellman

Dinking Duos; 3.0 Mixed Doubles 50+; David Ellman, Jeff Letterman

Double Trouble; 3.0 Mixed Doubles 65+; Greg Stymfal

SaddleBrooke Stars; 3.5 Women’s Doubles 50+; Jen Massara, Cindy McAlbin

Dill Me In; 3.5 Women’s Doubles 65+; Paulette Bosselman, Kandi Connor

The Bruise Brothers; 3.5 Men’s Doubles 65+; Doug Turley, Bill Lucy

SB Four Ballers; 3.5 Men’s Doubles 70+; Mark Steinsdoerfer

The Final Four; 3.5 Men’s Doubles 70+; Bill Lucy, Doug Turley

Bad Appl’s; 3.5 Mixed Doubles 65+; Donna Watson, Frank Shipton

Flying Burrito Brothers; 4.0 Men’s Doubles 65+; Michael Hoven, John Rathjen

An APPL match consists of three pairs of players from each team. Each pair plays two games against every opposing pair, for a total of 18 games that count toward the team match score. During the season, teams typically play each other twice within their flight. Season standings and the overall Southern Region Flight Champion are determined by matches won or tied.

Three matches into the current season, the SaddleBrooke Stars, Dill Me In, and The Final Four are tied for the lead in their flights. The TireBiters and Bad Appl’s are in second place, while Dinking Duos, SB Four Ballers, and The Bruise Brothers are in the middle of the pack. The remaining teams are still looking to score their first points in the flight standings.

Home APPL matches for SPA teams are played on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, usually beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Robson Pickleball Center. Whether you’re a social player, a competitive player, or a non-player curious about the game, come out to an APPL match and enjoy the spirit and high level of competition from your fellow SaddleBrooke pickleball players.