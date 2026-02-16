Verde Sputters End the Year with a Bang

Connie Kotke

The Verde Sputters welcomed new members every single Monday morning in December! Some had been thinking about joining for a while and decided to take the plunge. Some returned after a short hiatus (they missed the camaraderie), and some were brand new to SaddleBrooke. They heard that we’re one of the friendliest clubs around. All women who are not part of a sanctioned 9-hole or 18-hole golf league are invited to join, even if they’ve never picked up a putter. Simply grab a putter, a ball, and a bottle of water and arrive at the main putting green behind the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays (later if there’s a frost delay). What could be easier?

In December, Jay Dunn had six holes-in-one during a single 18-hole round, while Laura Berkley and Debbie Flato had five. Each of them received $25 in cash to celebrate this achievement. Turning in four holes-in-one this month were Mary Halverson and Laura Berkley, and three holes-in-one were achieved by Mickey Levich, Sandra Gerlach, Ann Grover, Janet Knowles, Julie Long, Diana Smith (twice), Cathy Howard, Dawn Hecht (twice), Peg Asmus, and Vicki Wermager.

Our money hole winners ($5 for a hole-in-one) were Debbie Bornmann, Sheelagh Simpson, Debbie Flato, Diana Smith, and Gail Goede.

Low scores for the month of December (39 and below) are recognized with a star on the player’s name badge:

Score of 32: Laura Berkley

Score of 33: Peg Asmus

Score of 34: Dawn Hecht

Scores of 35: Laura Berkley (twice), Sue Ryan, Dawn Hecht, Jay Dunn, Diana Smith

Scores of 36: Hazel Roper, Marilyn Palatas (twice), Opal Larkin (twice), Ann Grover, Laurie Miller

Scores of 37: Sue Ryan (twice), Janet Knowles, Heather Griffin, Laurie Miller, Cathy Howard

Scores of 38: Opal Larkin, Ann Grover, Marilyn Palatas (twice), Deb Grynewicz, Julie Larson, Sue Ryan, Sandra Gerlach, Hazel Roper (twice), Sue Delago, Diana Smith, Mary Halverson, Carol Jones, Vicki Wermager

Scores of 39: Karen Simmons, Jan Deschamp, Gail Goede, Carol Jones, Jay Dunn, Pam Young, Wendy Bellamy, Opal Larkin, Shirley Samlaska, Janet Knowles

If you have any questions about joining the fun, please contact Membership Chair Lydia O’Connor at Lh1017ger47@gmail.com or 507-421-5640.