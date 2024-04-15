How Do You Like Them Apples?

Marilyn Ginther

Did you know that March 11 was National Johnny Appleseed Day? Neither did the ladies of the MountainView Lady Putters until they attended the luncheon that afternoon. On National Johnny Appleseed Day, we remember a man who made apple (and pear) trees bloom across the nation. The day celebrates a kindly legend who lived by sage teachings and labored to bring the shade of fruit trees across much of the United States.

Marilyn Ginther set up an apple orchard backdrop and a variety of eight apples with short descriptions for the ladies to match up. The winner, Patty Stark, took home a basket full of apple items (apple jelly, apple spice tea, apple cider, apple and cinnamon oatmeal, green apple Jell-O, applesauce, and even Werther’s caramel apple-filled candy). Marilyn shared words of wisdom we learn from an apple: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” or “You’re the apple of my eye,” but the best advice from an apple: “Be well rounded; Let your plans ripen; Hold onto core values; Savor variety; Eat healthy; Know when to let go; and Take a bite out of life.” The bartenders created a specialty Washington apple drink. We even finished our lunch with a slice of delicious apple pie.

What is in store for April? A committee is busily preparing for our big event on April 15 hosting the Quail Creek Putters. The MountainView putting green will be swarming with 108 ladies playing their rounds. Plenty of chatter and laughter will be heard on the green. There will be hopes of a hole-in-one on the pre-selected money hole. The SaddleBrooke One dining room will explode with butterflies and uplifting spring colors where the ladies will enjoy a roasted pork luncheon. Money prizes will be allotted to the first-place, second-place, and third-place teams.

It will continue to be an exciting, fun year. We never know what the theme of the day will be for future luncheons. Many fun events have been scheduled and will be a delight to the ladies. Check out our website mvlputters.com for photos, hot news, upcoming events, and more. Go Putters!