Genealogy Club News

Laurence Edralin

This May, the club will have a special luncheon instead of a regular meeting. The event is meant to bring members and guests together in a social environment to get better acquainted with each other. This year’s event is scheduled for May 2 and will be held at the SaddleBrooke One Club facility in the Agave Lounge. So, save the date, and we will see you there. RSVP information and more details can be found on the club’s website, so be sure to visit the website at sites.google.com/view/saddlebrookeAZgenealogyclub for up-to-the-minute details.

The Genealogy Club thanks the members and speakers for this past shortened season. We begin the summer schedule in June, with no meeting on July 4. August and September will be similar workshop sessions. We will return to regular meetings in October when a special trip is planned to the largest genealogy library in Arizona, the West Valley Genealogical Society Library in Youngstown, Ariz. (Sun City). For June, August, and September, we will focus on certain themes and specific interests. As these are announced, details will be entered into the club’s website. The meetings will be at our normal meeting day and time: the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at the SaddleBrooke One Club facility. For any questions and ideas for workshop themes, please contact the club at [email protected].