2024 SaddleBrooke Lady Niners Club Champion

Wanda Ross

The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners Club Championship is a three-day competition. The winner is the player with the lowest gross score total for the three days of play. Congratulations to Marilyn Fisher for becoming our 2024 Club Champion.

Marilyn and her husband are snowbirds who moved to SaddleBrooke about nine years ago. Their other home is in Rochester, Minn. Marilyn joined the Lady Niners right away, thanks to her neighbor Maria Byers. She finds the Lady Niners to be a fun and welcoming group who are happy and encouraging to golfers of varying skill levels. Marilyn has golfed regularly since about 2012. Now she golfs with the Lady Niners on Tuesdays with a group of eight to 10 ladies for 18 holes on Thursdays and another 18 holes with her husband on Sundays. That’s lots of fun, SaddleBrooke golfing.

For the Club Championship, Marilyn’s scores were 47 on the Tucson course on March 12, 43 on the SaddleBrooke course on March 14, and 46 on the Catalina course on March 19, for a final score of 136, the lowest gross score for the three days. Marilyn stated, “I felt pretty good during the tournament, giving much credit for my calmness to the group I was playing with. Everyone was supportive of each other. We were able to laugh about the various crazy things that happened during the round. For me, that was very special.” Her most noteworthy shots were on SaddleBrooke 2. Her tee shot went over the water, landing in the sand trap behind the green. Her chip out of the sand went across the green and rolled into the water, resulting in a penalty. Her next chip went onto the green and right into the hole. Now that’s worth a huge hoorah, a nice step toward a win.

Also, this competition had more prizes. In addition to competing for Club Champion, winners in two flights were awarded prize money based on Stableford Points that are based on how well they played each individual hole. The Stableford winners are Mary Leversee #1 and LeAnn Ellingson #2 for Flight 1, and Pat Stead #1 and Shirley Morris #2 for Flight 2. Congratulations to all the winners.

Our many winners and prizes exemplify the nature of the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. We are known for our spirit of respect and camaraderie, striving to make league day fun so that everyone enjoys this wonderful game of golf. Whether you like a challenging game of competitive golf or only to play for fun, SaddleBrooke Lady Niners may be just the golf club for you. Our league plays a nine-hole golf game each Tuesday morning throughout the year. Check us out at www.sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

We very much appreciate our wonderful sponsors: Coyote Golf Cars, Desert Life Pharmacy, Golf Cars of Arizona, The Moore Advantage Team, Morris Hall PLLC, and RidgeView Physical Therapy.