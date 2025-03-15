Hole In One – March 2025

Janice Best’s ace (photo by EJ Snearly)

Friday Sistah’s Hole-in-One

EJ Snearly

On Feb. 7, 2025, a very special Sistah and good golfer, Janice Best, scored her first hole-in-one, also known as an ace.

While golfing with three witnesses on the 6th hole on the SaddleBrooke One Catalina course. She picked a pink Srixon ball and used her Ping 7 iron to score the ace. The witnesses were Catherine Giesen, EJ Snearly, and Kathy Sherwood who celebrated after the round.

A hole-in-one is scored once every 3,500 rounds. The odds of making a hole-in-one are 12,000 to 1.

A family trophy was started in 1950, and Janice finally gets her name engraved alongside her dad, grandpa, two brothers, and three uncles, not to mention many more family members.

Congratulations Jerry Dohms

Vivian Dohms

Jerry Dohms had a hole-in-one on Jan. 12, 2025, on Catalina number 6, 101 yards.