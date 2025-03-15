Get Ready for Summer Swimming! Sign Up for the Free ‘Let’s Swim’ Clinic

The SaddleBrooke Swim Club is again offering a free swim clinic to residents this spring. The “Let’s Swim” clinic focuses on improving stroke technique and increasing conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. More than 300 SaddleBrooke residents have taken these clinics in the past eight years! The clinic is designed for new or returning lap swimmers who can swim at least one length of the pool. Many members of the SaddleBrooke Swim Club got their start in this clinic!

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Participants should plan to attend all six classes.

Classes are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, March 17 through March 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DesertView pool.

Email [email protected] to sign up.