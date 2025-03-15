March 2025, Generals

Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Craft Activity for Grandkids Day

The SaddleBrooke Swim Club will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19, at the MountainView clubhouse. Joining the festivities this year, the Paper Crafters Club will lead a fun craft activity for the children. Follow signs leading to where to meet in the MountainView clubhouse! What a fun way to spend the Saturday morning before Easter with your grandkids!

Easter Egg Hunt schedule:

Preschoolers and Kindergarteners: 10 a.m.

Grades 1-3: 11 a.m.

Paper Craft Activity schedule:

Grades 1-3: 10 a.m.

Preschoolers and Kindergarteners: 11 a.m.