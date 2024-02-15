Hiking Club Diary – February 2024

Frank Earnest Ray Peale

Congratulations to 2024 Trailblazer Awardees

Ruth Caldwell, President, SaddleBrooke Hiking Club

What makes a great club? Greatness comes from the volunteer member leaders who are willing to devote time and effort on behalf of all the members to move the club forward. The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club (SBHC) is a “standout” in that respect, with guides, committee leaders/members, and board members who have said yes when asked to step forward.

Still, among those individuals are names that you see time and again promoting and doing the work of the club. We have two categories denoting special recognition for members who have excelled in their support of club activities. The Pioneers helped establish the club and significantly worked to develop the club we know today. Trailblazers are members who have participated and significantly contributed to the ongoing success of SBHC.

Each spring we recognize the special efforts of those members by naming them SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Trailblazers. What is a SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Trailblazer? It is a member whose efforts in support of the club are defined by the following criteria: meritorious service above and beyond simply being a member of the Hiking Club, performance of duties greater than expected, and leadership skills that we all admire. The club therefore confers the honor of 2024 Trailblazers to the following people:

Frank Earnest: Guide, former chief guide, trip director, and Guide First Aid class instructor

Ray Peale: Guide, former club treasurer, co-coordinator and leader of the Arizona Trail Work sessions

These two members exemplify the award criteria by their efforts toward the core elements of our club that define us and make us successful. We value great hikes, interesting and fun hiking trips, education for our guides, and community service.

Please say thank you when you next see them, and also notice the other names on our Trailblazer plaque, located in the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse hall across from the Pro Shop, and share your appreciation for their efforts. There are many other people not named here who have also contributed to the club’s success: each guide and every committee member who has volunteered, present and past. May we continue to move forward on the trail through all our collective efforts. Thank you.

February Hiking Club Program

Bruce Hale

The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club welcomes Missy Rodey as the program presenter at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. Her presentation titled “Uhuru Peak Raison D’etre, an Adventure to the Roof of Africa” will discuss the various routes for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the eco-zones encountered enroute, and unique experiences of Missy’s climb there.

Though growing up in the Pacific Northwest with a family who enjoyed camping, she never experienced backpacking or hiking until her brother introduced her to it while in her early 30s. Hiking has been her favorite recreational pursuit ever since, providing many adventures in great places over the years. As she puts it, “Nature is a gift for my soul.”

Missy’s background is in public health. She attended college in Southern California, working her way through college as a tour guide at Disneyland. She then went on to gain a master’s degree in public health with an emphasis on nutrition. Her career included teaching student nurses and medical residents at Northwestern University, hospital-based clinical practice with kidney failure patients, and nonprofit management. She capped her career with her own company, offering independent patient advocate services.

The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club offers programs that touch on various hiking topics six months a year. They are held at the Activity Center on the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.