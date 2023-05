Left to right: Patty Stark (MVLP president) and Susie Morill (SB Ranchettes president) (photo by EJ Snearly) Committee (left to right): Betty Weller, Barb Lancaster, JoAnn Evans, Dayle Rupp, Gay Uhl, Marla Butcher (photo by EJ Snearly) MVLPutters (photo by EJ Snearly) SBRanchettes (photo by EJ Snearly) Publicity (left to right): Pam Engelhardt (SBR), EJ Snearly (MVLP) (photo by Gay Uhl)

EJ Snearly

On Monday morning, April 17, the SB Ranchette Putters arrived at MountainView to compete in the annual putting event and luncheon.

The MVLadyPutters were invited up to the Ranch to putt last year.

This year it was the MVLadyPutters’ turn to host the event at MountainView. This tradition is well-liked and well-attended.

The weather cooperated, and all the putters enjoyed a wonderful sunny morning.

Thanks to the committee for organizing this popular event.