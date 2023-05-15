Unit Happenings – May 2023

Unit 4 Ladies and Lavender

Connie Kotke, Deputy Unit Rep

On April 20 women from SaddleBrooke One Unit 4 enjoyed a beautiful luncheon (on a beautiful day) at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. Farmer John greeted us as we gathered on the porch of the farm’s new gift shop. He led us on an informative tour of the farm, pointing out various native plants and trees that complement the large, tidy field of lavender plants that typically bloom from Memorial Day weekend through July.

Following the tour, we meandered over the bridge to several picnic tables in the shade of huge oak trees. Here we found a delicious buffet of lavender-infused foods and beverages. The weather was ideal for great conversations and lots of laughter! Joyce Savage was the lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle.

Farm staff distributed lavender sachet keepsakes to all participants, and we had plenty of time to browse the gift shop before heading home.

Unit 4 organizes three Ladies Luncheons each year, plus a variety of activities to help neighbors meet and build lasting relationships.

Unit 5 Putting Party – No Foolin’

Roger Cady

This is no joke. On Saturday, April 1, Unit 5 had its Seventh Annual Putting Party. Ten teams of three competed on some of the fastest SaddleBrooke One greens we have ever experienced! The course was laid out by Roger Cady in a similar fashion as in years past: uphill, downhill, break right, break left—and one with a tricky dogleg that sent some balls beyond the out-of-bounds rope. The greens were exceptionally fast. Even some of our “A” players were complaining. That being said, seven aces were made by our top-notch players.

After the round, we all adjourned to the RoadRunner Grill for dinner—a large variety of pizzas, tossed salad, and cookies for dessert. Of course, there were also some adult beverages consumed, as well as the iced tea, lemonade, and coffee.

As usual, we paid the top three teams for their stellar efforts, with a huge amount of prize money. Third prize went to the team of John Lohman, Vickie Berkus, and Roger Cady with a score of 45. Second prize was won by Mark Lewis, Teresa Jenkins, and Tom Noble with a score of 44. Our grand prize winners this year, with a low score of 43, were Joe Vidmar, Sharon Kreutzen, and Bill Waldman.

We scheduled this year’s party earlier in spring than usual because of the RoadRunner’s imminent closure. But we were lucky with bright sun and a warm temperature after the cold, windy week. We enjoyed dining in the “Before” RoadRunner, as its renovation is scheduled to begin soon, and we’ll look forward to other events in the “After” RoadRunner next fall.

Unit 21 Gelato Fest

Diane Korn and Karen Pachis, event co-chairs Residents enjoy the gelato and each other. Residents enjoy the gelato and each other. Sweet treats from Frost Gelato of Tucson

Barbara Donaldson

Unit 21 welcomed spring and the return of warm temperatures with a Gelato Fest on April 20. Over 100 residents and guests came out to celebrate the lovely weather and enjoy delicious frozen treats from Frost Gelato of Tucson. Attendees sampled six flavors of gelato, featuring flavors like Chocolate Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, and Bourbon Butter Pecan, as well as Lemon Sherbet. A variety of cookies provided by residents were also enjoyed. The event was co-hosted by long-term Unit 21 residents Diane Korn and Karen Pachis. Started in 2017, the Gelato Fest has been running regularly, except during the COVID-19 hiatus, and ushers in the first of many outdoor Unit 21 social events each year.

Unit 25 2023 Kick-Off Party



Ron Mazurek

The beautiful backyard of Lisa and Norm Hall was the setting for another delightful Unit 25 get-together on a cool, sunny March 25 afternoon. Guests were treated to tacos, chili relleno, plus beer and wine and other beverages. Sixty-one neighbors participated on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, and, surprisingly, no one fell into the pool! A 50/50 raffle was conducted, with Ellen Citron getting the winning ticket and Unit 25 benefiting from the other half. It was smiles all around for the first big party of the year for Unit 25, with more events either planned or in process!

Unit 25 Hot Dog/Baseball Party

Ron Mazurek

The folks at 25 cranked it up again at their Second Annual Hot Dog/Baseball Party on April 22. Ron and Sheila Mazurek once again hosted the baseball-themed affair, offering Cracker Jack, hot dogs, Coney sauce, kapusta-style kraut, other toppings, coleslaw, potato salad, and spaghetti salad, with lots of assorted cookies for dessert! The crowd was entertained by the vintage 1960s jukebox, and then came the “7th Inning Stretch” where Ron recited the poem “Casey at the Bat,” followed by everyone singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” A 50/50 ticket winner was then drawn and won by Doug Anderson, who graciously donated his winnings back to the Unit for future fun affairs! Everyone left with smiles, already looking forward to the next get-together!

Unit 36 Spring Fling at Catalina State Park

Unit 45 ‘Welcome Spring’ Event

Hosts Kathleen and Dave Eaton (photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota) Ned Buhler welcomes newcomers Rudolf Zaengerie and Heidi Dugan. (Photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota) Kim Stockton and Kathy Bomwell enjoying keyboard and vocals by Corey Spector (photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota) Plentiful potluck! (Photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota) Dale and Jim Lips dancing to Corey Spector’s guitar serenade (photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota) Newcomers Marvin and Barb Miller, Susie Paine Loyd, and Corey Loyd (photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota) Deb Anderson challenging husband Jim to a game of cornhole (photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota) Neighbors enjoying live music: Front (left to right): Dale Lips, Kathleen and Dave Eaton, Leona Crawford, Lori Anderson; back (left to right): Linda and Ed Blockinger, Bill Watson (photo by Nancy Ostrom Kadota)

Nancy Ostrom Kadota

A record crowd of over 70 neighbors from Unit 45 met the cold weather with warm, welcoming vibes at our “Welcome Spring” street party on Borago Court. Our gracious hosts Kathleen and Dave Eaton provided the setting for a scrumptious potluck buffet. Unit 45 Social Committee Chair Kathy Bomwell highlighted the live guitar and keyboard music and vocals by Corey Spector. Folks originally from Tucson to Switzerland, as well as several newcomers, enjoyed the music, food, and each other’s company.

Our growing Unit 45 looks forward to future events to maintain the community momentum!