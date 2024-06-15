A Bit Late, but … May Is Jewish American Heritage Month

Melanie Einbund

The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of Jewish Americans who helped form the fabric of American history, culture, and society.

A Few Thoughts:

The National Register of Historic Places (National Park Service). The National Register of Historic Places showcases historic properties listed in the National Register and National Park units that commemorate the events and people that help illustrate Jewish Americans’ contributions to American history. The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. It is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.

Jewish American Heritage Month (National Archives). The National Archives and Records Administration is proud to observe Jewish American Heritage Month and to recognize Jewish contributions to American culture, history, military, science, government, and more. Among people known to many: Albert Einstein, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Irving Berlin, and Jonas Salk.

American Archive of Public Broadcasting’s Jewish American Heritage Collection (American Archive of Public Broadcasting). The American Archive of Public Broadcasting (AAPB) is a collaboration between the Library of Congress and GBH. The AAPB’s Jewish American Heritage Collection provides nearly 400 public television and radio programs from 1945 to 2017 that are available online and focus on social, cultural, and religious aspects of Jewish life in America.

Fundamentals of Teaching the Holocaust (United States Holocaust Memorial Museum). Teaching about the Holocaust can inspire students to think critically about the past and their own roles and responsibilities today.

B’nai Midbar is a welcoming congregation. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to contact Esta Goldstein at 520–825-1181 for information.

Hopes for a time of peace and joy for all as the summer approaches.

B’Shalom