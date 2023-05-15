Greased Lightning at SaddleBrooke

Denise Cashmore

The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association held their Member/Guest event on April 11 and 12 with a twist—it had a ‘50s theme of “Greased Lightning.” And the Ladies Rock-n-Roll’d it by showing up in red convertibles, poodle skirts, and bobby socks.

Special thanks to all who helped organize this premier event. This was a two-person team event (one member, one guest). Round 1, using One Best Ball Net, started at The Preserve Golf Course and ended with dinner and live music provided by Chuck Moses. Round 2, using a Stableford Both Balls Net Points, was held at the MountainView Course followed by lunch. Winners for each day, first through fourth place, were grouped (and named) by flights and awarded cash prizes!

Round 1 Winners:

The T-Birds – 1st Stegink/Onsted 66

The Pink Ladies – 1st McMullin/Camp 64

The Beatniks – 1st Quesnell/Biesterfelt 63

The Razzle Dazzles – 1st Rosenthal/Rosenthal 64

The Classy Chassis – 1st McGeorge/Bassham 64

Round 2 Winners:

The T-Birds – 1st Creel/Graff 81

The Pink Ladies – 1st Grow/Stewart 76

The Beatniks – 1st Watson/Sehn 74

The Razzle Dazzles – 1st Donovan/Sheern 75

The Classy Chassis – 1st Mollenkopf/Minx 78

For more results, see mpwga.com/winners/weekly-winners.