Greased Lightning at SaddleBrooke

Denise Cashmore
The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association held their Member/Guest event on April 11 and 12 with a twist—it had a ‘50s theme of “Greased Lightning.” And the Ladies Rock-n-Roll’d it by showing up in red convertibles, poodle skirts, and bobby socks.
Special thanks to all who helped organize this premier event. This was a two-person team event (one member, one guest). Round 1, using One Best Ball Net, started at The Preserve Golf Course and ended with dinner and live music provided by Chuck Moses. Round 2, using a Stableford Both Balls Net Points, was held at the MountainView Course followed by lunch. Winners for each day, first through fourth place, were grouped (and named) by flights and awarded cash prizes!
Round 1 Winners:
The T-Birds – 1st Stegink/Onsted 66
The Pink Ladies – 1st McMullin/Camp 64
The Beatniks – 1st Quesnell/Biesterfelt 63
The Razzle Dazzles – 1st Rosenthal/Rosenthal 64
The Classy Chassis – 1st McGeorge/Bassham 64
Round 2 Winners:
The T-Birds – 1st Creel/Graff 81
The Pink Ladies – 1st Grow/Stewart 76
The Beatniks – 1st Watson/Sehn 74
The Razzle Dazzles – 1st Donovan/Sheern 75
The Classy Chassis – 1st Mollenkopf/Minx 78
